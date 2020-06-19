State Police Calls: Theft, Harassment, DUI, Megan’s Law Violation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a location on Mayfield Road in Clarion Township between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on June 9.

Police say a social security card, an insurance card, miscellaneous bills, two five-dollar bills, and three one-dollar bills were stolen.

The victims are listed as two 18-year-old Clarion women, a 25-year-old Clarion woman, and a 10-year-old girl from Clarion.

Harassment in Strattanville Borough

Around 7:29 p.m. on June 9, Clarion-based State Police investigated an alleged incident of harassment that occurred at a location on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say after the investigation, a 26-year-old Knox woman and a 26-year-old Strattanville woman were cited for harassment.

The names of the individuals were not released.

DUI in Limestone Township

Around 2:09 a.m. on June 13, Clarion-based State Police investigated a noise complaint, which turned into a DUI incident, on Limestone Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

A known individual called state police and advised there was an unknown woman who drove to the individuals’s residence in a 2010 Ford Explorer and was banging on her neighbor’s door and yelling loudly, according to the police.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they determined the woman, identified as 45-year-old Kathy Kramer, of Fairmount City, was under the influence of alcohol.

She was subsequently arrested for DUI.

Failure to Comply with Megan’s Law in Clarion Township

On June 15, Clarion-based State Police received a request to investigate from the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Unit.

Police say it is suspected that a Megan’s Law registrant failed to update his Megan’s Law registry in the allotted time to do so.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

