Susan Christine Barger, 78, of Rimersburg, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

She was born on May 12, 1942 to Merton and Helen (Clark) Hiles. Susan was born in the home where she resided.

On October 22, 1960, she married Lawrence who survives. They were blessed with 59 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by three children, Lori McKinney and husband, Bill of Rimersburg, Lydi Montgomery and husband, Rob “Boomer” of Rimersburg, and Leslie Blatt and husband Kenny of Chicora. She was a devoted grandmother to Alyssa Morrison and husband, Zach of Clarion, Kelsey Montgomery and fiancée, Ronnie Cary; Kolby Montgomery, Curtis McKinney all of Rimersburg, and Gianna Blatt of Chicora. Susan was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Memphis Morrison of Clarion. She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Stewart and husband, Terry of Rimersburg and Emily Marshall and husband, Wayde of Winter Haven, FL and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Hiles of Templeton. In addition, she had many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother and father, Merton and Helen Hiles; and a brother, Rich.

Susan was an integral part of the Rimersburg community for her entire life. She was a founding member of the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service in 1978 and was an EMT and paramedic and cared for many individuals over her 40 year career. She was the Director of Operations for the service for several years as well. In addition, she worked for Clarion Hospital EMS. During her career as a paramedic, Susan mentored many first responders.

Another part of Susan’s service to the community involved her work with the Chamber of Commerce. She was the treasurer for several years and the driving force behind the Cookie Daze festival during her tenure.

After her retirement, Susan spent most of her time enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a constant fixture at all of their activities.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 and from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, with Rev. John A. Milliron officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s honor to Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pa.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Susan’s family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

