Taste of Talent Vocal Competition Live Stream Event Kicks Off June 24

Friday, June 19, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

2019-Taste-of-TalentFRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Taste of Talent (TOT) will be streaming live for its 2020 Vocal Competition beginning on June 24.

This event is hosted by the Franklin Fine Arts Council (FFAC).

With the onset of COVID-19 and the restrictions set upon us, the FFAC did not want to cancel this popular summer event. A host of professionals will be onboard to assist in this new adventure. Luke Ruot of Stream TV will take charge of the video production and streaming. Jeff Corbett will be in charge of audio production. Todd Adkins will emcee.

Showtime is slated for Wednesdays: June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and Semi-Finals July 29 at 7 p.m. The TOT Finale will be held on Saturday night, August 1 during Taste of Franklin weekend at 7 p.m.

We have a talented slate of contestants. Gloria Mancilla-Balog, of Franklin; Ian Best, of Seneca; Tyler Carson, of Rocky Grove; Lindsey Crabtree, of Oil City; Mira Dixon. of Shippenville; Kaylene Dunkle, of Cooperstown; Dan Kaylor, of Clintonville; Makayla King, of Oil City; Marc Knox, of Franklin; Courtney McBride, of Pleasant Unity; Kaleb Ohmer, of Franklin; and Brianna Schwab, of Sligo. Four of these are returning contestants.

The shows will stream live on @FranklinPAEvents Facebook page along with Voting Online information. Taste of Talent will also be televised on local channels in Franklin on Spectrum Channel 1024. TOT will also be aired on Stream TV Channel 22 in Oil City and Seneca.

Sponsors for the event include: Major Sponsor: Mike & Joyce Hughes, along with the Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union, Kendzior Orthodonics, Jake & Nancy Lindsey, and Franklin Retail Association. Special thanks also to Christ United Methodist Church.


