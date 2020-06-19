Woman Seriously Injured in I-80 Rollover Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Wednesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, on I-80 eastbound, near the 68.2 mile marker in Clarion Township.

Police say 22-year-old Ashley N. Munger, of White Lake, Michigan, was driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne, east in the right lane on Interstate 80, when a deer entered the roadway.

Munger steered to avoid hitting the deer and lost control of her vehicle, which entered the median and struck an embankment, then flipped onto its roof and entered the roadway again. It came to a final rest on the roadway facing north.

Munger suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

She was using a seat belt.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 also assisted at the scene.

