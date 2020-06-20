A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

