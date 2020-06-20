Austin Ink Crew Thanks Community, Police After Tip Leads to Arrest in Burglary Case

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – While the past few days have been difficult for the owner and staff at Austin Ink, they’re grateful for the help of local police and the community.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Austin Ink crew.)

Austin Ink, a well-known tattoo business in Oil City, was burglarized sometime between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, June 18, and most of their equipment and other items were stolen.

According to owner Ric Austin, they discovered the burglary around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, and they immediately reported it to the Oil City Police Department.

“From there, it was reviewing camera footage from our business and several other local businesses in the area that also helped,” Austin told exploreClarion.com.

It was through the video footage from outside of Austin Ink and another nearby business that police found many of the stolen items hidden behind the building, apparently stashed to be picked up at a later time.

Austin decided that along with working with the police, they would also utilize the business’s Facebook page, posting images from their security cameras, to reach out to the community and offer a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime.

They were able to share multiple images of the individual responsible, despite the fact that he also broke one of the cameras at the business during the break-in.

The post and the images spread quickly online, and they received many responses, including one early tip that led police to a suspect.

Within eight hours of reporting the crime, police had the suspect in custody.

“We didn’t even get time to get the high-definition images posted, just the cell phone images,” Austin noted.

“A community member provided a tip, and the police responded quickly and apprehended a suspect. It’s just a really good sign of how we can all work together to benefit everyone.”

ExploreClarion.com reached out to the Oil City Police Department for comment, but calls were not immediately returned. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Austin said the person who provided the tip that led to the arrest is receiving a reward but prefers to stay anonymous.

While the arrest came quickly, the business itself is still suffering the consequences of the break-in. Austin noted they are unable to begin clean-up from the incident until police finish going over the scene for additional evidence, and all of the stolen items that were recovered must also be cataloged by police before being returned.

Once those steps are completed, the business will also have to be cleaned from top to bottom and sterilized, and the employees will have to take an inventory of supplies and begin ordering replacements for some items.

“It also hurts us because even some of the things we will get back, we won’t be able to use because they’re no longer sterile. We’re going to take a pretty big hit on this.”

They are hoping to begin the cleaning process on Saturday and to open on Monday, but that will depend on many different factors.

“We have to make sure everything is done right, and everyone is safe, because that’s what we do.”

Austin said that one loyal customer decided to create a Go Fund Me campaign to help the business through the difficulties of dealing with the burglary.

“We hate to ask for help, but this lovely lady puts things into perspective.”

The campaign is seeking to raise $5,000.00 to help the business replace the necessary equipment taken during the burglary. The description of the campaign notes that the Austin Ink crew was out of work for months due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and had just reopened when the burglary caused them another setback.

Despite all the difficulties, Austin remains both optimistic and thankful. He says even if they are unable to open by Monday, they will open back up sometime this coming week, and he’s just grateful for the help of the community, other local businesses, and the police.

“I’d really just like to give a shout-out to the community and the police as a whole. Working together shows how we can come together and make this a better community for all of us. Officer Drake was handling this investigation, and I would specifically like to thank him, too.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.