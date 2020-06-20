 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Raspberry Coffee Cake

Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This recipe is perfect for a brunch buffet!

Glazed Raspberry Coffee Cake

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1/2 cup reduced-fat plain yogurt
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 cup unsweetened fresh or frozen raspberries
1 tablespoon sliced almonds

Glaze:

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon fat-free milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Combine the egg, yogurt, butter, and vanilla; add to dry ingredients just until moistened.

~Spoon two-thirds of the batter into an 8-inch round baking pan coated with cooking spray. Combine the brown sugar and raspberries; sprinkle over batter. Spoon remaining batter over the top. Sprinkle with almonds.

~Bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes (or until cake springs back when lightly touched and is golden brown). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

~In a small bowl, combine the glaze ingredients. Drizzle over coffee cake. Serve warm = or at room temperature.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

