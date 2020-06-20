Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Raspberry Coffee Cake
This recipe is perfect for a brunch buffet!
Glazed Raspberry Coffee Cake
Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1/2 cup reduced-fat plain yogurt
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 cup unsweetened fresh or frozen raspberries
1 tablespoon sliced almonds
Glaze:
1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon fat-free milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
~In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Combine the egg, yogurt, butter, and vanilla; add to dry ingredients just until moistened.
~Spoon two-thirds of the batter into an 8-inch round baking pan coated with cooking spray. Combine the brown sugar and raspberries; sprinkle over batter. Spoon remaining batter over the top. Sprinkle with almonds.
~Bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes (or until cake springs back when lightly touched and is golden brown). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.
~In a small bowl, combine the glaze ingredients. Drizzle over coffee cake. Serve warm = or at room temperature.
