Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Raspberry Coffee Cake

This recipe is perfect for a brunch buffet!

Glazed Raspberry Coffee Cake

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour



1/3 cup sugar1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1 egg1/2 cup reduced-fat plain yogurt2 tablespoons butter1 teaspoon vanilla extract3 tablespoons brown sugar1 cup unsweetened fresh or frozen raspberries1 tablespoon sliced almonds

Glaze:

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon fat-free milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Combine the egg, yogurt, butter, and vanilla; add to dry ingredients just until moistened.

~Spoon two-thirds of the batter into an 8-inch round baking pan coated with cooking spray. Combine the brown sugar and raspberries; sprinkle over batter. Spoon remaining batter over the top. Sprinkle with almonds.

~Bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes (or until cake springs back when lightly touched and is golden brown). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

~In a small bowl, combine the glaze ingredients. Drizzle over coffee cake. Serve warm = or at room temperature.

