Kimberly June Best, 54, of Clarion and formerly of Sligo, died on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020 at the Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler. Born on June 21, 1965 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Woodrow, Jr. and Shala (Murry) Divins.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, going camping, going for rides in the car, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Tiffany N. Divins and her fiance’, Jack Walker of Clarion, Brick Divins, Sr. and his wife, Tiffany D. of Summerville, Tearia Hinderliter and her fiance’, Dustin Hawk of Clarion, and Tunnell Hinderliter and her fiance’ Antonio Guerriero of Clarion, fifteen grandchildren, Tori D., Steph D., Dez D., Trenton D., Donovan H., Porsha D., Trista D., Nad H., Missy D., Liz D., Thene D., Malakia D., Bella G., Antonio G., Leyton D., and Brick D. Jr., one brother, Barry “Geezer” Divins of Clarion, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Melissa L. “Fred” Divins, paterrnal grandparents, Thomas Woodrow Divins, Sr. and June P. Divins, and maternal grandparents, Elmer Murry and Betty Murry.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Gene Hill officiating.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alcorn Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

