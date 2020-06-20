 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Knox Woman Cited Following Hit-and-Run at Local Business

Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Knox woman was cited following a hit-and-run incident that occurred at a local business on Wednesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, in the rear parking lot of Country Fair, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

As 55-year-old Kristina A. Siple, of Knox, was backing out of a parked position, her 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the rear end of a 2013 Ford Taurus that was parked in the parking lot, according to police.

Police say Siple then fled the scene.

She was charged with the traffic violation: accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle, according to police.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.