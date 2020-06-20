Knox Woman Cited Following Hit-and-Run at Local Business

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Knox woman was cited following a hit-and-run incident that occurred at a local business on Wednesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, in the rear parking lot of Country Fair, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

As 55-year-old Kristina A. Siple, of Knox, was backing out of a parked position, her 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the rear end of a 2013 Ford Taurus that was parked in the parking lot, according to police.

Police say Siple then fled the scene.

She was charged with the traffic violation: accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle, according to police.

