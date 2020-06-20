Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 66

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66 in Paint Township early Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, on Route 66, Paint Boulevard, just south of North Country National Scenic Trail, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 29-year-old Nicole L. Mak, of Rillton, Pa., was driving a 2015 Subaru Impreza, traveling south on Paint Boulevard, when a truck that was traveling north on Paint Boulevard had an equipment failure and lost its rear left tire tread. The tread then rolled into Mak’s lane of travel, and her vehicle traveled over it, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

Police note the truck fled north and did not return.

Mak and her passenger, 27-year-old Christine L. Siegel, of Rillton, Pa., were not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

