Say What?!: Message in a Bottle Travels 50 Miles Down Alaska River in 13 Years

WASILLA, Ak. – An Alaska father and son fishing on a river found a message in a bottle that apparently traveled about 50 miles in 13 years.

Wasilla resident Pat Brashler said he and his son, Jameson, 4, were fishing on the Little Susitna River when the boy spotted a bottle floating in the water.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.