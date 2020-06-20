A Special Delivery…Taisley Renise Robinson
Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
Taisley Renise Robinson was born on June 4, 2020, at 7:32 a.m. at Clarion Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Taisley is the daughter of Dave and Toni Robinson.
She was welcomed home by her three older sisters: Ta’kiley, age 7, Tessa, age 4, and Terraya, age 2!
