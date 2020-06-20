 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Window World Is Now Offering Five Special Financing Deals

Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

window-world-1Improve your home’s energy efficiency, curb appeal and value with quality replacement windows, siding and doors from Window World of Butler.

Proudly serving Butler, Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Indiana and Venango counties, they offer a wide range of exterior remodeling products with financing options to fit any budget. Check out their current offers.

window world Deal1 Get 10 replacement windows for as low as $58 per month. All payments based at 5.99% APR for 84 months. Bank approval needed. Must qualify. Ask for details.

window world Deal2 Entry doors start at $49 per month. $0 down, just 60 months. New modern and retro styles with a lifetime limited warranty available. Bank approval needed. Must qualify. Ask for details.

window world Deal3 Get premium siding for $189 per month. $0 down! All payments based on 10 squares at 9.99% APR for 60 months. Soffit and fascia not included. Bank approval needed. Must qualify. Ask for details.

window world Deal4 Receive up to 60 months 0% interest financing on triple pane Krypton windows only. Subject to credit approval. Previous sales excluded and cannot be combined with other offers. Ask for details.

window world Deal5 Receive up to $400 off per window on triple pane Krypton and Argon windows only. Previous sales excluded and cannot be combined with other offers. Ask for details.

For over 20 years, Window World’s locally-owned and operated presence insures their customers the highest level of care. From the design consultation to the clean to the clean, professional installation, they will cut energy costs and leave your home looking amazing.

Call or click Window World today for your free, in-home, estimate today.

window world logo


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.