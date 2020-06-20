Teen Injured in I-80 Rollover Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:55 a.m. on Friday, June 19, on I-80 eastbound, near the 72 mile marker, in Clarion Township.

Police say 18-year-old Michael L. Little, of North Aurora, Illinois, was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima, traveling east in the right lane when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and onto the right berm. Little then overcompensated and steered left abruptly, which cause him to lose control. The vehicle entered the median on the north berm, climbed the embankment, and rolled over, landing back on its wheels, facing north.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service transported Little to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was not using a seat belt.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

