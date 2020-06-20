 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Teen Injured in I-80 Rollover Crash in Clarion Township

Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:55 a.m. on Friday, June 19, on I-80 eastbound, near the 72 mile marker, in Clarion Township.

Police say 18-year-old Michael L. Little, of North Aurora, Illinois, was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima, traveling east in the right lane when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and onto the right berm. Little then overcompensated and steered left abruptly, which cause him to lose control. The vehicle entered the median on the north berm, climbed the embankment, and rolled over, landing back on its wheels, facing north.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service transported Little to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was not using a seat belt.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.