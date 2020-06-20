William “Uncle Bill” Bowser, 76, of Templeton, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 as a result of a 4-wheeler accident.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1943 in Templeton, to John L. and Barbara (Lamison) Bowser.

Bill worked as a coal miner for 22 years with Carpenter Town Coal and Coke. He was charter member of the Widnoon Rod and Gun Club and belonged to the Friendly Six Camp in Snowshoe. Bill loved riding 4-wheelers and his dog, Velvet. He will be lovingly remembered for always finding enjoyment in life.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Phyllis (Cobbett) Bowser, whom he married on Oct. 10, 1964; one son, Jody R. Bowser and wife, Tina of Widnoon; two grandchildren, Adam Bowser and wife, Tia and Emily Bowser; two great-grandchildren, Colt and Gatlin Bowser; a brother, Adam Leslie Bowser of Florida; three sisters, Karen Cobbett of Widnoon, Faye Lasher of Templeton, and June Fox and husband, Jack of Kittanning.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ray Bowser; and a sister, Audrey Johns.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, with Pastor Culbert Jones officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s honor to Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Bill’s family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

