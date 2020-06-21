A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. South wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers between 8am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

