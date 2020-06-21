All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Gerald Minich
Gerald Minich served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Gerald A. Minich
Born: July 29, 1932
Died: April 1, 2020
Hometown: Kingsville, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Army as an M.P. and was stationed in Germany.
He also served at the demilitarized zone in Korea following the war conflict.
He was laid to rest in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
