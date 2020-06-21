Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Crumb Muffins

The cake-like texture of these muffins makes them perfect for breakfast, dessert, or snacking!

Lemon Crumb Muffins

Ingredients

6 cups all-purpose flour



4 cups sugar3/4 teaspoon baking soda3/4 teaspoon salt8 large eggs, room temperature2 cups sour cream2 cups butter, melted3 tablespoons grated lemon zest2 tablespoons lemon juice

Topping:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

Glaze:

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup lemon juice

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt.

~In another bowl, combine the eggs, sour cream, butter, lemon zest, and juice. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fill paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full.

~In a small bowl, combine flour and sugar; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over batter.

~Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for five minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.

~In a small bowl, whisk glaze ingredients; drizzle over warm muffins. Serve warm.

~Makes 40 muffins.

