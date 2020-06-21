Featured Local Job: General Laborer Golf Course Maintenance

 

Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Wanango Country Club is currently hiring for General Laborers for our Golf Course Maintenance team.

This position works on a diverse range of activities involved in golf course maintenance and construction.

Responsibilities:

  • Operates powered equipment – mowing golf course putting greens, aprons, tees, and rough.
  • Changes cups and tee markers.
  • Maintains Ball washers, water hazards, and bunkers.
  • Operates light equipment in hauling materials and removing debris.
  • Trims trees, prunes shrubbery, and cultivates shrubs and flowers.
  • Any other duties pertaining to golf course day to day maintenance.

Shifts:
Weekdays (schedule varies based on weather) plus alternating weekend set up duties.

This is a seasonal position ending early November (weather dependent).

Pay negotiable based upon experience. Golf course playing privileges awarded to those working a minimum number of hours per week.


