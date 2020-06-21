Featured Local Job: General Laborer Golf Course Maintenance

Wanango Country Club is currently hiring for General Laborers for our Golf Course Maintenance team.

This position works on a diverse range of activities involved in golf course maintenance and construction.

Responsibilities:

Operates powered equipment – mowing golf course putting greens, aprons, tees, and rough.

Changes cups and tee markers.

Maintains Ball washers, water hazards, and bunkers.

Operates light equipment in hauling materials and removing debris.

Trims trees, prunes shrubbery, and cultivates shrubs and flowers.

Any other duties pertaining to golf course day to day maintenance.

Shifts:

Weekdays (schedule varies based on weather) plus alternating weekend set up duties.

This is a seasonal position ending early November (weather dependent).

Pay negotiable based upon experience. Golf course playing privileges awarded to those working a minimum number of hours per week.

