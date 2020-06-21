Franklin Man Arrested, Police Seeking Woman Wanted for Child Endangerment After Child Discovered With Rotting Teeth

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents are facing felony child endangerment charges after a young child was discovered with severely rotting teeth and medical treatment had not been provided.

Sugarcreek Borough Police say they have been working with Venango County Children and Youth Services (CYS) to investigate a child endangerment case involving a five-year-old child.

According to police, it was discovered that the child’s teeth have been rotted off at the gum lines and the child was not provided with medical or dental treatment.

Police say 36-year-old Mark Allen Rice Jr. and 29-year-old Kayla Matthews, both of Franklin, have been charged in the case.

Court documents indicate Rice was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:07 p.m. on Friday, June 19, on one first-degree felony count of conspiracy endangering the welfare of children.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing for Rice is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

One first-degree felony count of conspiracy endangering the welfare of children was also filed against Matthews through Judge Lowrey’s office, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Matthews whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

