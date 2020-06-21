Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
BrayLynn Rearick and Shaylee Rupp wanted to have a lemonade stand and donate the money towards the New Bethlehem Police Department for the K9 Officer Fund. They wanted to do this to thank the officers. Shaylee said, “So many people think police are bad, and they are not all bad. Officer John Smith stopped and played volleyball with us one day at Gum Town Park.” They wanted to do something nice for the police. Pictured with the girls is Officer Taylor Smith. Photo submitted by Lisa Kerle.