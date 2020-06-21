Say What?!: Woman Pulls Over on Highway When Snake Spotted in Car

EUREKA, Mo. – Police in Missouri came to the assistance of a driver who pulled over at the side of the interstate and fled her vehicle when she discovered a snake slithering around the floorboards.

The Eureka Police Department said officers responded to a woman who “called hysterically asking for help” when she found a snake inside her car while traveling Thursday morning on Interstate 44.

