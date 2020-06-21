A Special Delivery…Kennah Leigh Peace
Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
A Special Delivery…Kennah Leigh Peace.
Kennah Leigh Peace was born at 10:36 a.m. on June 12, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
She weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces and was 19 inches long.
She’s the daughter of Kenneth Peace and Samantha Harmon.
Kennah is Samantha’s first baby, and she couldn’t be more proud and blessed!
To submit a birth announcement, email news@exploreclarion.com.
Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.