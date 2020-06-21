 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

A Special Delivery…Kennah Leigh Peace

Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

image0A Special Delivery…Kennah Leigh Peace.

Kennah Leigh Peace was born at 10:36 a.m. on June 12, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces and was 19 inches long.

She’s the daughter of Kenneth Peace and Samantha Harmon.

Kennah is Samantha’s first baby, and she couldn’t be more proud and blessed!

To submit a birth announcement, email news@exploreclarion.com.

Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

Lec Logo(1)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.