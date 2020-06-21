SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers a Monday Golf Special!
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is open to the public and has a NEW MONDAY SPECIAL!
Make a tee time between 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Mondays and play for just $25.00 for 18 and cart! Make your Mondays better with a round of golf at Wanango!
Looking for a place to relax this summer? Contact Wanango Country Club today for more information about their social membership.
Memberships are limited and filling up quickly!
Call 814-676-8133 option #1.
The new recreation area includes: the big pool, the kiddie pool, pickle ball courts, bocce ball courts, and a basketball court.
The pool will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. WEATHER PERMITTING.
Social Membership pricing is as follows: Single: $200.00, Single plus one (spouse or child): $300.00, Family (everyone in the same household): $350.00. Act fast! Limited to the first 100 memberships. Membership includes discounts on golf and invitations to member only events. Also be sure to let them know if you are interested in renting a locker.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 option #1 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
