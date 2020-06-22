A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

