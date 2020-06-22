BREAKING NEWS: I-80 East Closed Due to Multi Tractor-Trailer Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Both lanes of Interstate 80 East are closed in Richland Township due to a collision this evening involving multiple tractor trailers.

According to state police, the crash occurred around mile marker 44 on I-80 eastbound near the St. Petersburg/Emlenton exit (Exit 45), in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Both lanes are closed.

At 7:40 p.m., state police said the roadway would not be reopened for at least two to three hours.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for updates on this Breaking News story.



