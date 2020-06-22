Business, Home of Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident Burglarized 5 Days After His Death

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating burglaries that occurred at the business and home of a well-known Lucinda man just five days after he and his companion were killed in a tragic motorcycle crash in Ohio.

According to police, around 12:41 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, an unknown individual(s) made forced entry into Chris & Red’s Variety store on State Route 66 in Lucinda, Clarion County.

The business belonged to 71-year-old Donald Snyder, of Lucinda, who was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred on Tuesday, June 16, on Interstate 80 in Girard, Ohio.

The individual(s) reportedly took the cash register and two rifles from the business.

Police say the individual(s) then went to Snyder’s residence on Old Tipple Road and made forced entry into the residence and took several other items.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

