Central Clarion Wildcats Logo, Mascot, and Uniform Reveal Set for July 3

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Expect some fireworks on Friday, July 3, when the Central Clarion Wildcats Football cooperative for Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion officially launches its new team logo and mascot.

[PHOTO: Serving on a planning committee for the logo and mascot reveal are Dave Eggleton (offensive coordinator and former C-L head coach), Cory Rex (Wildcats Boosters President), Ken Burkett, Karl Jacobson (logo designer), and Larry Wiser (head coach).]

A rescheduled historical look at the background of the new team name starts the activities at 5:00 p.m. at the Clarion Area School library with a display of artifacts, moving to the auditorium at 6:00 p.m.

Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center in Brookville, will look back at the Wildcat Regiment (105 Regiment) that served in the Civil War and included soldiers from Clarion, Jefferson, Armstrong, and Clearfield Counties.

“It’s going to be pretty cool, and Ken is bringing in some actual artifacts,” said Clarion Superintendent Joe Carrico. “The reveal of the new logo, mascot, and uniforms take place at the end of Ken’s presentation at the high school, and then everyone is heading to the fireworks.”

Over 2,000 men entered the regiment during the Civil War, and many of them didn’t come home or came home in a wounded state, according to Burkett.

“We’re going to be talking about how that regiment formed, adventures, and some of the battles,” said Burkett. “We will be talking about some of those soldiers who participated in that war.”

The unit was originally a militia in Brookville long before the Civil War in the 1840’s. Members would meet every summer and drill for a week. The unit immediately signed up to serve for 90 days. One of the first units to enlist up to 90 days, the men learned how to be soldiers during training. Officers and even the enlisted men who later became officers used the training to fight the war.

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will also be hosting the annual “I Love Clarion” celebration on Friday, July 3, at the Clarion University Memorial Stadium where family, friends, and community will celebrate our nation’s independence.

Children can enjoy free games and activities. Local businesses and non-profits will be selling food and refreshments.

Live music starts at 7:00 p.m., and the evening concludes with a fireworks display at dusk.

The Chamber will be collecting donations in support of our nation’s troops including personal hygiene products, snacks, CDs, games, and more.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.