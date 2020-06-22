 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Triple Pepper Steak Sandwiches

Monday, June 22, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this gourmet sandwich with a side of three-bean salad!

Triple Pepper Steak Sandwiches

Ingredients

2 – 8 oz. boneless beef top loin steaks (one-inch thick)

1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 poblano pepper, thinly sliced (mild chili pepper)
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons butter, divided
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, minced
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
1 – 14 oz. loaf ciabatta bread (Italian white bread)
4 slices pepper jack cheese

Directions

~Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper. Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil three to four inches from the heat for about eight minutes on each side (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°). Let stand for five minutes before slicing.

~Meanwhile, in a large skillet, saute sliced onion, mushrooms, and poblano pepper in two tablespoons butter until tender. Remove from the heat; stir in sliced steak.

~In a small saucepan, saute chopped onion in remaining butter until tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Stir in the cream, chipotle, cumin, and bouillon; cook and stir until thickened.

~Cut ciabatta in half horizontally, then cut into four equal portions. Place cheese on bottom bread slices; top with steak mixture, chipotle cream sauce, and remaining bread. Cook on a panini maker or indoor grill until bread is browned and cheese is melted (about three to four minutes).


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.