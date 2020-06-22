Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Triple Pepper Steak Sandwiches
Serve this gourmet sandwich with a side of three-bean salad!
Triple Pepper Steak Sandwiches
Ingredients
2 – 8 oz. boneless beef top loin steaks (one-inch thick)
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 poblano pepper, thinly sliced (mild chili pepper)
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons butter, divided
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, minced
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
1 – 14 oz. loaf ciabatta bread (Italian white bread)
4 slices pepper jack cheese
Directions
~Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper. Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil three to four inches from the heat for about eight minutes on each side (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°). Let stand for five minutes before slicing.
~Meanwhile, in a large skillet, saute sliced onion, mushrooms, and poblano pepper in two tablespoons butter until tender. Remove from the heat; stir in sliced steak.
~In a small saucepan, saute chopped onion in remaining butter until tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Stir in the cream, chipotle, cumin, and bouillon; cook and stir until thickened.
~Cut ciabatta in half horizontally, then cut into four equal portions. Place cheese on bottom bread slices; top with steak mixture, chipotle cream sauce, and remaining bread. Cook on a panini maker or indoor grill until bread is browned and cheese is melted (about three to four minutes).
