David R. Gravatt, 55, of Warren Ohio passed away peacefully, June 20, 2020 at the Trumbell Regional Medical Center in Ohio.

David was born June 7, 1965 in Grove City, he was son of Arthur and Rose Gravatt.

David graduated from Mercer High School and had worked for the Railroad doing maintenance work. He loved all animals especially his dog and cat. He was happiest with a house of family enjoying their company. David also loved to go fishing.

Loved ones left to cherish David’s memory are his mother Rose of Clintonville, his companion Cheryl of Ohio, his sister Darlene of Mercer and his brother Arthur Jr. of Butler. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive.

David was welcomed into heaven by his father Arthur.

Family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville Pa 16372 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2:00 pm till 4:00 pm. Funeral services will take places 4:00 pm with Rev. Denise Maines officiating.

Friends can email condolences and make memorial donations in lieu to help defray funeral expenses by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

