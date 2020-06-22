 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Spins Out on I-80 in Scrubgrass Twp.

Monday, June 22, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver lost control of his vehicle, spun 180 degrees across another lane of travel, and struck a guide rail on Interstate 80 late Sunday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, on I-80 westbound, near the 40 mile-marker in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 21-year-old Yehuda D. Colton, of Teaneck, New Jersey, was driving a 2008 Toyota, traveling west in the left lane on Interstate 80, when he lost control of the vehicle and spun 180 degrees across the roadway and into the right lane. It then slid off the roadway and struck a guide rail with its front driver’s side fender before coming to a final rest facing east on the shoulder.

Yehuda and his passenger, a 16-year-old male from Teaneck, New Jersey, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Emlenton Fire Department and Hovis Wrecking also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.