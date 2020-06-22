Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Spins Out on I-80 in Scrubgrass Twp.

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver lost control of his vehicle, spun 180 degrees across another lane of travel, and struck a guide rail on Interstate 80 late Sunday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, on I-80 westbound, near the 40 mile-marker in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 21-year-old Yehuda D. Colton, of Teaneck, New Jersey, was driving a 2008 Toyota, traveling west in the left lane on Interstate 80, when he lost control of the vehicle and spun 180 degrees across the roadway and into the right lane. It then slid off the roadway and struck a guide rail with its front driver’s side fender before coming to a final rest facing east on the shoulder.

Yehuda and his passenger, a 16-year-old male from Teaneck, New Jersey, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Emlenton Fire Department and Hovis Wrecking also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.