Featured Local Job: Confidential Secretary

Two full time positions available for Confidential Secretary in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

These are skilled positions requiring a high school diploma and 2 year business or paralegal degree, or equivalent experience. Proficiency with Microsoft Office required. Legal experience helpful, but not required.

Submit cover letter and resume with no less than three references by email to tkline@co.clarion.pa.us. Attachments must be in .pdf or .docx format.

Resumes accepted through July 3, 2020.

For more information visit the Job Postings section at www.co.clarion.pa.us.

EOE



