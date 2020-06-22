Featured Local Job: Packer and Driver Assistant

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Packer and Driver Assistant positions.

Packer

Facility provides a clean & safe work environment

Oil City 35 hours per week $9/hr



Temp to perm 45 daysMust be able to stand for 7 hour shiftMust be able to lift up to 25 lbsMust be detail orientedCall: 437-2148 or send resume to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

2nd shift Packaging/Production – Grove City

$10/hr (wage increases and incentive bonuses)

Must be reliable, able to stand for 8 hours shift

Use of upper body strength for packing product

814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

1st shift Driver Asst. – Grove City

$8.50/hr (temp to perm) 6am start

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Assist with warehouse duties

Assist with loading and unloading truck

Assist with deliveries

814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

