Jude (Judd) Lukasiak, 71, of Georgia passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Following heart surgery in April, he developed complications not related to Covid-19.

Born June 1,1949, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Stanley and Virginia (Woodside) Lukasiak.

Judd previously lived in Absecon, NJ, and presently Austell, GA, for many years. He was born and raised in Oil City, PA and graduated from Oil City Senior High School. He served in the United States Army as a communications specialist at sensitive posts in the Middle East and Ethiopia..

He had a 30 year career with IBM, working in logistics, executive relocation and technical support for trade shows. In more recent years Judd worked in property management operations.

Judd held an enduring love of his extended family.

He is survived by Peter (Vivian)-Monrovia, MD, Michael (Sylvia)-Oil City, PA, Mark (Kathryn)-Oil City, PA, Mary Kulinski-Colorado, Matthew (David)-Rehoboth Beach, DE and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister Judith, his brother Samuel, and his nephew Andrew.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

