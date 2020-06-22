Linda Ann Savage, 68, of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in Bridgeview Apartments.

Linda was born in Grove City on December 11, 1951. She was the daughter Betty Shick Lipko of Grove City and the late J. Allen Lipko.

Linda was a graduate of A-C Valley High School and Boise Community College, and in her earlier years had been employed as a legal secretary. She was a member of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, was an avid Steelers and NASCAR fan, and enjoyed the company of her feline friends.

Surviving is a son, Michael Shane Savage Sr. of Council Bluff, Iowa; a grandson, Michael S. Hyten of Missouri; three brothers, Lynn Lipko and his wife, Pat, of Greenville, Mark Lipko and his wife, Nancy, and Timothy Lipko and his wife, Jeannie, all of Lititz; a sister, Barb Lipko of Reynolds, Indiana, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday Mt. Irwin Cemetery, Irwin Twp., Venango Co., with the Rev. Brian Hauser, pastor of Edenburg Presbyterian Church, Knox, officiating.

Arrangements are under the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

