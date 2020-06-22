Man Accused of Cashing Nearly $4K in Counterfeit Checks from Sligo Borough Account

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 32-year-old man is facing charges for reportedly cashing two counterfeit Sligo Borough checks amounting to $3,816.14.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Robert Allen Pittman, of Pittsburgh, on Monday, June 15.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion received a report from a representative of Sligo Borough around 10:09 a.m. on August 30, 2019, that two Sligo Borough checks, with numbers that had not yet been used, were cashed at two different banks.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that the checks, amounting to a total of $3,816.14, were made out to Robert Allen Pittman, and Pittman endorsed both of the checks with a signature, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes a representative of Sligo Borough confirmed that Pittman was not authorized to cash these checks.

On April 15, 2020, Trooper Sikorski, of the Pittsburgh-based State Police, conducted an interview with Pittman.

According to the complaint, Pittman reportedly admitted to cashing two counterfeit Sligo Borough checks.

The following charge was filed against Pittman through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on June 24, with Judge Miller presiding.

