It is with great sorrow we mourn the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and best friend, Jesse R. Copenhaver, 86, of Shippenville, Pa. Jesse passed away Sunday, June 21st at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born August 28, 1933 in South Bethlehem, Armstrong Co. Jesse was the son of Jesse C. Copenhaver and Pearl V. (Troup) Copenhaver. He was married July 21, 1956 to the one and only love of his life, the former Madeline Mangiantini, who survives.

Mr. Copenhaver graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1951. He was especially proud of having served in the U.S Marine Corps. While serving in Korea, he was twice recommended for meritorious promotion and made the rank of sergeant. Decorations consisted of the National Defense Ribbon, United Nations Service Ribbon, Korea Service Ribbon and good conduct in the Marine Corps.

Upon completing his Marine Corps service, Mr. Copenhaver worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Co. full time while he pursued studies at Clarion State College. He graduated in 1962 and began work as a caseworker in the Clarion County Office of Public Assistance, Department of Public Welfare. In the 60’s, Mr. Copenhaver worked his way up to Supervisor of the Social Services Unit in Clarion. In 1970, he was promoted to Executive Director of the agency.

He pursued graduate studies at Case Western University, Scranton University, and West Virginia University. In 1972, Mr. Copenhaver was promoted to Executive Director of the Venango County Public Assistance, Department of Welfare. Mr. Copenhaver was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion. He was a lifetime member of Clarion Masonic Lodge No. 277, the Clarion Co. Shriners Club, the Zem Zem Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S in Erie, and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 66 in Clarion. His hobbies include motorcycling, bluegrass/country music; he was an avid reader and especially enjoyed documented history and biographies.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 64 years are daughter Susan R. Shields and husband Keith of Punxsutawney, two beautiful granddaughters, Lindsay Cressley and husband Justin of Punxsutawney, and Allie Shields of Pittsburgh. Two other important family members, Great-Grand-daughter, Camryn Cressley and Great-Grandson, Ryan Cressley, both of Punxsutawney. Jesse’s greatest joy in life was his family. Other survivors include sisters, Helen Fetzer of Haines City, FL and Velma Oliver of Shippenville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jesse was preceded in death by his father in 1974, his mother in 1984, a sister Jane Taylor, sister Ethel Rupp, and a brother Edward Copenhaver.

His family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa. The American Legion Veterans Service will be at 3:30pm on Tuesday at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion with Father Monty Sayers presiding. Interment will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Zem Zem Temple 2525 West 38th St. Erie, Pa 16506.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.