Philip G. Hedrick, 60, of Helen Furnace, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 23, 1960 in Niagara Falls, NY; son of the late Ralph and Joan Dolby Hedrick.

Phil graduated from Richland Senior High School in Gibsonia and then attended Clarion University, where he was a member of the TKE Fraternity. He later graduated from La Roche University in Pittsburgh with a Business Degree.

Phil was a member of the Antler Club in Lucinda and a former member of the Eden 39ers Club. He was also the president of the Helen Furnace Cemetery.

Phil enjoyed turkey and deer hunting. He was very intelligent on sports history and trivia and loved watching it on television. Phil always had a story to tell and loved his crown royal.

He is survived by his two sisters: Debra Longbine and her husband, Robert, of New York and Joyce Schantz and her husband, Tim, of Bakerstown and his nieces and nephews: Jodi, Jamie, Jason (Nicole), and Joel Longbine, June Pericak (Jonathan), Christopher (Maddy), Jill, and Daniel Cassidy, and Jarrod Schantz (Jess).

Phil was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with Rev. Nancy Zahn presiding.

In lieu of flowers, Donations or memorials can be made in Philip’s name to the Helen Furnace Cemetery, 7502 Miola Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

