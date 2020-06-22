No COVID-19 Patients Currently Being Treated at Clarion Hospital
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that there are currently no COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Monday, June 22, 2020
On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:
Testing
Clarion Hospital:
Total tests thru 06/21/2020: 1384
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 928
Positives: 38
Butler Memorial Hospital:
Total tests thru 06/21/2020: 7085
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 3217
Positives: 248
Hospital Inpatients as of 06/22/2020, 10:00 a.m.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 2 patient. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
RECOMMENDATIONS:
– The Covid-19 virus continues to cause infections. Many vacation destinations have emerged as “hot spots”. BHS recommends that If you are travelling, especially out of state, be aware of your surroundings and your health status. Maintain safety and awareness during travel and after returning home.
– Practice good hygiene.
– Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.
– Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
