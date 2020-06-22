No COVID-19 Patients Currently Being Treated at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that there are currently no COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Monday, June 22, 2020

On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/21/2020: 1384

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 928

Positives: 38

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/21/2020: 7085

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 3217

Positives: 248

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/22/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 2 patient. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

– The Covid-19 virus continues to cause infections. Many vacation destinations have emerged as “hot spots”. BHS recommends that If you are travelling, especially out of state, be aware of your surroundings and your health status. Maintain safety and awareness during travel and after returning home.

– Practice good hygiene.

– Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.