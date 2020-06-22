 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 456 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Statewide Total Reaches 82,186

Monday, June 22, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 22, that there are 456 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 82,186.

There are 6,426 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 585,662 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 22, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/22/20 – 456
6/21/20 – 464
6/20/20 – 504
6/19/20 – 526
6/18/20 – 418
6/17/20 – 335
6/16/20 – 362

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 69 0 69 6
Butler 263 8 271 13
Clarion 31 0 31 2
Clearfield 63 4 67 0
Crawford 38 4 42 0
Elk 8 1 9 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 98 0 98 5
Jefferson 20 0 20 1
McKean 13 2 15 1
Mercer 118 1 119 6
Venango 17 0 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Pa. Dept. of Health no longer updates the list of cases per county on Saturdays and Sundays. The previous total for each county is based on the report from Friday, June 19.

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 317 4552
Allegheny 2220 46780
Armstrong 69 1766
Beaver 625 5337
Bedford 66 1223
Berks 4419 17121
Blair 58 4766
Bradford 50 2834
Bucks 5567 30948
Butler 271 5264
Cambria 61 6426
Cameron 2 175
Carbon 267 3739
Centre 184 3657
Chester 3513 22612
Clarion 31 865
Clearfield 67 1933
Clinton 71 1209
Columbia 397 2544
Crawford 42 1581
Cumberland 792 9631
Dauphin 1810 15687
Delaware 7051 31985
Elk 9 572
Erie 535 9393
Fayette 104 4446
Forest 7 167
Franklin 882 7531
Fulton 18 388
Greene 35 1113
Huntingdon 240 1297
Indiana 98 2029
Jefferson 20 799
Juniata 108 640
Lackawanna 1627 9597
Lancaster 4029 24621
Lawrence 92 2196
Lebanon 1261 7299
Lehigh 4091 21281
Luzerne 2870 16759
Lycoming 173 3528
McKean 15 1335
Mercer 119 2812
Mifflin 61 2042
Monroe 1378 9246
Montgomery 8123 50308
Montour 68 4036
Northampton 3312 20313
Northumberland 279 2639
Perry 83 1285
Philadelphia 20726 91380
Pike 489 2798
Potter 13 239
Schuylkill 715 7007
Snyder 61 768
Somerset 48 3058
Sullivan 3 156
Susquehanna 178 1485
Tioga 23 930
Union 89 2013
Venango 17 965
Warren 5 610
Washington 168 6697
Wayne 130 2047
Westmoreland 546 14500
Wyoming 37 920
York 1351 19782

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 6% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,053 cases among employees, for a total of 20,230 at 667 distinct facilities in 49 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,389 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,219 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


