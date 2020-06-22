Pa. Dept. of Health: 456 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Statewide Total Reaches 82,186

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 22, that there are 456 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 82,186.

There are 6,426 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 585,662 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 22, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/22/20 – 456

6/21/20 – 464

6/20/20 – 504

6/19/20 – 526

6/18/20 – 418

6/17/20 – 335

6/16/20 – 362

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 69 0 69 6 Butler 263 8 271 13 Clarion 31 0 31 2 Clearfield 63 4 67 0 Crawford 38 4 42 0 Elk 8 1 9 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 98 0 98 5 Jefferson 20 0 20 1 McKean 13 2 15 1 Mercer 118 1 119 6 Venango 17 0 17 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Pa. Dept. of Health no longer updates the list of cases per county on Saturdays and Sundays. The previous total for each county is based on the report from Friday, June 19.

County Case Counts to Date