Police Seeking Information on Gun Stolen on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are seeking information on a gun that was stolen from a vehicle on State Route 157 late last week.

Around 9:00 a.m. on June 18, a known 29-year-old male victim, of Monongahela, Pa., reported that a firearm was removed from his vehicle, which was parked at a location on Route 157 in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say the victim reported that the firearm was removed sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

