SPONSORED: Colony Homes to Hold Job Fair on June 29
Monday, June 22, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
Colony Factory Crafted Homes, located in Shippenville, is hosting a job fair on Monday, June 29.
The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
All are encouraged to attend, enjoy refreshments, and discuss the employment opportunities available.
On-site interviews will be conducted.
Starting wages are above the area average, pay raise after 30 worked days, and benefits are offered after 45 worked days. Opportunities to advance exist.
Benefits include:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision coverage
- Pension plan
- Vacation time
Any interested applicants who cannon attend the event can call 814-226-9590 or direct resumes to: searly@colony-homes.com
