State Police Calls: Overdose, DUI, Lost/Missing Firearm

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Overdose in Washington Township

Around 9:29 a.m. on June 20, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of an overdose at a location on Route 208 and Holabaugh Lane in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Troopers on the scene administered two doses of Narcan, and the victim was then transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

DUI in Farmington Township

Around 11:43 p.m. on June 20, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek on State Route 66 in the area of Forest Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, due to several traffic violations.

It was determined that the driver, a 39-year-old Youngsville man, was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently taken to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.

The name of the driver was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lost/Missing Firearm in Millcreek Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of a lost firearm at a location on Clover Lane in Millcreek Township, Clarion County, around noon on June 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

