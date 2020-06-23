 

Featured Local Event

Clarion University Business and Environmental Science Students Can Study Abroad

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

environmental business globalCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Expanding Horizons – The Clarion University International Business, Environmental Science Study Abroad Program – was featured at the Monday meeting of the Clarion Rotary Club.

Professor Tony Vega explained the program that takes Clarion students to locations like Iceland, Portugal, and New Zealand to observe how environmental science is practiced and incorporated with business models. Students are also tasked with observing operations and offering suggestions for improvements in private workshop classes.

The College of Business Administration and Information Sciences and Environment Sciences jointly offer the program to all students. The program was not available this summer due to safety concerns related to COVID.

Pictured are Rotarian Matt Lerch, Rotary President Phil Frese (also dean of The College of Business Administration and Information Sciences), and Vega.


