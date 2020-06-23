5 Tractor-Trailers, 3 Cars Involved in Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound were closed for several hours on Monday evening in Richland Township due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

It occurred around mile marker 44 on I-80 eastbound near the St. Petersburg/Emlenton exit (Exit 45), in Richland Township, Clarion County, after one vehicle struck a guide rail and a pile-up then ensued.

A total of five tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles were reportedly involved.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, Superior Ambulance Service, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 9:06 p.m.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

