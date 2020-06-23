A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 81. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

