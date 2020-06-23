A Special Delivery…Braxley Lynn Geer
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
A Special Delivery…Braxley Lynn Geer.
Braxley Lynn Geer was born at 9:13 p.m. on May 26, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.
She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.
She’s the daughter of Jonna Minich and Derek Geer and the little sister of Oakley Geer.
She is loved by many people who are blessed to have her.
