Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pasta Chili Soup

Serve this great tasting soup with garlic bread!

Pasta Chili Soup

Ingredients

2 cups rotini pasta, uncooked



1 pound ground beef1 cup chopped onion2 regular size cans condensed tomato soup2 – 15 oz. cans red kidney beans2 tbsp. Hershey’s Cocoa2-1/4 tsp. chili powder3/4 tsp. ground black pepper1/2 tsp. saltgrated Parmesan cheese

Directions

~Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

~Meanwhile, cook ground beef and onion until meat is browned and onion is tender. If necessary, drain fat. Stir in soup, undrained kidney beans, cocoa, chili powder, pepper, and salt. Heat to boiling; reduce heat.

~Stir in hot pasta; heat thoroughly.

~Serve with Parmesan cheese.

