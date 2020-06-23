 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pasta Chili Soup

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve this great tasting soup with garlic bread!

Pasta Chili Soup

Ingredients

2 cups rotini pasta, uncooked

1 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
2 regular size cans condensed tomato soup
2 – 15 oz. cans red kidney beans
2 tbsp. Hershey’s Cocoa
2-1/4 tsp. chili powder
3/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

~Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

~Meanwhile, cook ground beef and onion until meat is browned and onion is tender. If necessary, drain fat. Stir in soup, undrained kidney beans, cocoa, chili powder, pepper, and salt. Heat to boiling; reduce heat.

~Stir in hot pasta; heat thoroughly.

~Serve with Parmesan cheese.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.