Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pasta Chili Soup
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
Serve this great tasting soup with garlic bread!
Pasta Chili Soup
Ingredients
2 cups rotini pasta, uncooked
1 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
2 regular size cans condensed tomato soup
2 – 15 oz. cans red kidney beans
2 tbsp. Hershey’s Cocoa
2-1/4 tsp. chili powder
3/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
~Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
~Meanwhile, cook ground beef and onion until meat is browned and onion is tender. If necessary, drain fat. Stir in soup, undrained kidney beans, cocoa, chili powder, pepper, and salt. Heat to boiling; reduce heat.
~Stir in hot pasta; heat thoroughly.
~Serve with Parmesan cheese.
