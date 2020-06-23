 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Reaches 82,696

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 23, that there are 510 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 82,696.

There are 6,464 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 596,407 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 23, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/23/20 – 510
6/22/20 – 456
6/21/20 – 464
6/20/20 – 504
6/19/20 – 526
6/18/20 – 418
6/17/20 – 335

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 69 1 70 6
Butler 271 2 273 13
Clarion 31 2 33 2
Clearfield 67 3 70 0
Crawford 42 1 43 0
Elk 9 0 9 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 98 0 98 5
Jefferson 20 1 21 1
McKean 15 0 15 1
Mercer 119 0 119 6
Venango 17 0 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 322 4671
Allegheny 2239 47186
Armstrong 70 1800
Beaver 630 5347
Bedford 69 1249
Berks 4444 17516
Blair 61 4921
Bradford 50 3018
Bucks 5580 31565
Butler 273 5397
Cambria 62 6613
Cameron 2 178
Carbon 268 3789
Centre 195 3728
Chester 3537 23011
Clarion 33 872
Clearfield 70 1978
Clinton 73 1230
Columbia 397 2586
Crawford 43 1605
Cumberland 801 9847
Dauphin 1851 16004
Delaware 7065 32671
Elk 9 620
Erie 542 9556
Fayette 104 4492
Forest 7 196
Franklin 891 7680
Fulton 18 400
Greene 35 1134
Huntingdon 240 1416
Indiana 98 2175
Jefferson 21 811
Juniata 108 653
Lackawanna 1630 9731
Lancaster 4106 25585
Lawrence 92 2257
Lebanon 1272 7467
Lehigh 4109 21612
Luzerne 2873 16980
Lycoming 173 3561
McKean 15 1353
Mercer 119 2859
Mifflin 61 2075
Monroe 1379 9332
Montgomery 8159 51126
Montour 68 4057
Northampton 3327 20603
Northumberland 280 2696
Perry 85 1313
Philadelphia 20823 93005
Pike 489 2828
Potter 13 250
Schuylkill 719 7088
Snyder 61 786
Somerset 48 3112
Sullivan 3 160
Susquehanna 178 1514
Tioga 23 949
Union 89 2018
Venango 17 978
Warren 5 617
Washington 171 6808
Wayne 131 2098
Westmoreland 552 14648
Wyoming 37 939
York 1381 20087

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,294 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,082 cases among employees, for a total of 20,376 at 669 distinct facilities in 49 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,410 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,260 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.