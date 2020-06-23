Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Reaches 82,696

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 23, that there are 510 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 82,696.

There are 6,464 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 596,407 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 23, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/23/20 – 510

6/22/20 – 456

6/21/20 – 464

6/20/20 – 504

6/19/20 – 526

6/18/20 – 418

6/17/20 – 335

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 69 1 70 6 Butler 271 2 273 13 Clarion 31 2 33 2 Clearfield 67 3 70 0 Crawford 42 1 43 0 Elk 9 0 9 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 98 0 98 5 Jefferson 20 1 21 1 McKean 15 0 15 1 Mercer 119 0 119 6 Venango 17 0 17 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date