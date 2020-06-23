Governor Wolf’s STEM Competition Honors Student Teams

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced the winners of the sixth annual Governor’s STEM Competition.

Berks County’s Wilson High School took the top honor in the competition, which was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvania is a leader in STEM education and this competition allows students to demonstrate how they are using science, technology, engineering and math skills to solve problems and improve the lives of all commonwealth residents,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

“To keep pace with a changing economy, we must continue to grow our supply of skilled workers by expanding STEM and computer science education, increasing apprenticeships and improving collaboration with job training.”

As part of his commitment to education, the governor launched the PAsmart initiative two years ago, investing $40 million in high-quality STEM and computer science education in elementary, middle, and high schools, and professional development for teachers as well as $30 million to expand career and technical education, registered apprenticeships and Next Generation Industry Partnerships.

The Governor’s STEM Competition included 28 student teams that qualified by winning regional competitions that featured more than 100 teams. The students have been designing and building their projects during the school year and could make improvements after the regional competition.

Teams are required to partner with their local communities to develop a solution to a real problem rooted in the community – this helps create an authentic experience for the students and provides opportunities for them to learn more about career pathways and employment opportunities based in STEM.

“This competition provides students with valuable experience as they apply the STEM skills acquired in the classroom to solve real-world problems affecting the communities where they live,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera.

“We applaud all the students and schools who participated in this year’s competition and look forward to them sharing their innovative ideas with fellow students and educators.”

The winners of the 2020 Governor’s STEM competition include:

Grand Champion: Wilson High School (Wilson School District)

1st Runner Up: Cedar Cliff High School (West Shore School District)

2nd Runner Up: South Fayette High School (South Fayette School District)

3rd Runner Up: Bishop Shanahan High School ((Archdiocese of Philadelphia)

Other regional contestants who participated in the 2020 Governor’s STEM Competition included:

Central Mountain High School (Keystone Central School District)

Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, and Ligonier Valley School Districts)

Fairview High School (Fairview School District)

Forest City Regional High School (Forest City Regional School District)

Garden Spot High School (Eastern Lancaster County School District)

Garnet Valley High School (Garnet Valley School District)

Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School (Hollidaysburg Area School District)

Loyalsock High School (Loyalsock Township School District)

Midd-West High School (Midd-West School District)

Monroe Career and Technical Institute (East Stroudsburg Area, Pleasant Valley, Pocono Mountain, and Stroudsburg Area School Districts)

Neshannock High School (Neshannock Township School District)

North Schuylkill Area High School (North Schuylkill School District)

Northern Potter High School (Northern Potter School District)

Parkland High School (Parkland School District)

Pennridge High School (Pennridge School District)

Peters Township High School (Peters Township School District)

Philadelphia Academy Charter High School (The School District of Philadelphia)

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School (Pittsburgh Public Schools)

Pottstown High School (Pottstown School District)

Red Lion Area Senior High School (Red Lion Area School District)

Rocky Grove Jr-Sr High School (Valley Grove School District)

Southern Huntingdon County High School (Southern Huntingdon County School District)

Towanda Area High School (Towanda Area School District)

Tunkhannock Area High School (Tunkhannock Area School District)

